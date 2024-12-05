Ex-Real Madrid coach Benitez happy seeing Odegaard prove his quality with Arsenal

Former Real Madrid coach Rafa Benitez says he didn't deliberately ignore Martin Odegaard when they were together at Valdebebas.

The Arsenal captain has recalled being at Real during Benitez's time in charge, admitting he didn't get a look in.

Benitez has since told VG today: "I'd say he's been very matured. I like the way he behaves. He has personality and is a real leader.

"In Real Madrid, he was too young on a team of big names.

"But I'm not surprised, but very happy that he has taken those steps."

Benitez this week has also raised the idea of taking charge of Norway.

He said: "I would consider taking the job if it's a good team. Do you think Norway's national team is a good team?"

To the rhetorical question, a NRK journalist answered, "Yes."

"Well, then I would consider it. Becoming a coach can be a good challenge," replied the Spaniard.

