Arsenal boss Arteta: Odegaard return key to snapping form slump

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has no doubts the return of Martin Odegaard has helped snap their form slump.

The fully-fit midfielder's return has coincided with Arsenal rediscovering their winning form over recent weeks.

Arteta, ahead of going to West Ham on Saturday, said: "With the way he prepares himself and how much work he put in with the physios and medical department to get in the best possible condition to face the period and importance of the season that we are in and to hit the ground running - he has been exceptional since the Chelsea game and he has been very consistent the last three games.

"Good players that are so consistent and so reliable that can take the game to a different level and make the players better around them, that's a huge quality of Martin's and he has been missed."

He added: "Winning lifts the energy and the confidence up. They were two big wins for us and now it's about consistency and getting that momentum and taking it even further against a really good opponent tomorrow.

"It doesn't matter what you did yesterday, it's about the next day and the next performance and how you are able to sustain high levels of performance because of how competitive every opponent is and that is what we will try and do tomorrow."

