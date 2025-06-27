Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd and Juventus agree £25M deal for Sancho but his wages are a huge problem
Chelsea ready to sell TEN senior players - including Maresca attacking trio
Real Madrid reach agreement for Benfica wing-back Carreras
Maresca confirms Paez will join Chelsea's CWC squad ahead of ES Tunis clash

Ex-Rangers owner Murray questions Ratcliffe: What are you doing at Man Utd?!

Paul Vegas
Ex-Rangers owner Murray questions Ratcliffe: What are you doing at Man Utd?!
Ex-Rangers owner Murray questions Ratcliffe: What are you doing at Man Utd?!Action Plus
Former Rangers owner Sir David Murray has warned Sir Jim Ratcliffe that he risks ripping the soul out of Manchester United.

Murray, who details an attempt to buy into United in his new book, 'Mettle', has watched Ratcliffe's drastic cost-cutting at Old Trafford with concern.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told the Daily Mail: "Without being disrespectful, whatever United are doing now is dysfunctional. The guy Ratcliffe has come in… and how anyone can pay Casemiro the money and take food off the staff and get rid of the backroom staff. That’s shoot-your-head stuff. Why would anybody do that?

"This is not a gasoline terminal. This isn’t Grangemouth. It’s a business thing

"The boy Ratcliffe has put his money in for a third and though I don’t want to be criticising him, he’s got to watch he doesn’t rip the heart and soul out of the club. Because that’s what’s made Manchester United, like it’s made Rangers. It’s the people."

Mentions
Premier LeagueCasemiroManchester UnitedRangers
Related Articles
Man United pay homage to Old Trafford with new shirt
Man Utd midfielder Casemiro on Brazil recall: Here on merit - not due to Ancelotti
Mount on Man Utd's early Asian tour: There were hundreds of people waiting for us!