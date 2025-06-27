Ex-Rangers owner Murray questions Ratcliffe: What are you doing at Man Utd?!

Former Rangers owner Sir David Murray has warned Sir Jim Ratcliffe that he risks ripping the soul out of Manchester United.

Murray, who details an attempt to buy into United in his new book, 'Mettle', has watched Ratcliffe's drastic cost-cutting at Old Trafford with concern.

He told the Daily Mail: "Without being disrespectful, whatever United are doing now is dysfunctional. The guy Ratcliffe has come in… and how anyone can pay Casemiro the money and take food off the staff and get rid of the backroom staff. That’s shoot-your-head stuff. Why would anybody do that?

"This is not a gasoline terminal. This isn’t Grangemouth. It’s a business thing

"The boy Ratcliffe has put his money in for a third and though I don’t want to be criticising him, he’s got to watch he doesn’t rip the heart and soul out of the club. Because that’s what’s made Manchester United, like it’s made Rangers. It’s the people."