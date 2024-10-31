Ex-Prem striker Le Fondre lands innovative Man City job

Former Premier League star Adam Le Fondre is set for a new role in the coming months.

The veteran, who was a Premier League Player of the Month in January 2013, scored 12 goals in 34 games for Reading that season.

He has since spent time in Australia, India, and even the Northern Premier League with FC United of Manchester.

Now Le Fondre is set to take on the role of video scout at City Football Group (CFG).

"I’m not deluded, I understand I won’t play forever," Le Fondre told the Reading Chronicle.

"That’s why I’m making plans for my post-football career.

"I have a job lined up, ready to transition into a new career because there are still 30 to 40 years ahead of me, if not more. I’m hopeful that I’ll soon start a scouting role with The City Group, focusing on emerging talent, which is something that excites me.

"My ambition is to eventually reach a Head of Recruitment role, but I know it’s essential to earn that position. I’m fully prepared to climb the ladder and learn as I go, ensuring that by the time I retire, I’ll be ready for the next chapter."