Real Madrid alerted as Man City midfielder Rodri admits LaLiga return on agenda

Manchester City midfielder Rodri says a return to LaLiga is on the career agenda.

The former Atletico Madrid ace was named the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner on Monday.

And when Rodri was asked about interest from Real Madrid, the midfielder was coy about the rumours.

"La Liga has grown in recent years. I fell in love with English football as soon as I moved to England. I am very happy in Manchester, and I have a contract with City," he said.

"I love Spanish football. I represent Spain in a national team that has left its mark on an era, and I hope that one day I can return, because it is my home."

