Ex-Palace fullback Van Aanholt explains Sparta Rotterdam move

Former Chelsea and Crystal Palace fullback Patrick van Aanholt has explained staying in Holland.

The defender signed with Sparta Rotterdam last week.

He said, "I received a lot of offers from different countries, but nothing I wanted.

"Then we had to wait for something attractive and fun to come my way and eventually it has become Sparta. You must have a good feeling, it was right at Sparta."

Van Aanholt added, "The choice to stay in the Netherlands was partly because I have played abroad for a long time, my children have settled in the Netherlands and the family is close by."

"That's why I didn't want to go abroad," continued the 34-year-old. "No offer from abroad made me doubt, because I did not feel good about it. I followed that feeling."