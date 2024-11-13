Tribal Football
Most Read
Galatasaray captain Muslera tells Mourinho to "leave" Turkish football after he "insults" the league
Son surprised by Tottenham contract decision
Amorim says Gyokeres will likely leave Sporting this season as Man Utd interest grows
Man Utd looking to loan striker this January after disappointing start

DONE DEAL: Van Aanholt lands deal with Sparta Rotterdam

Paul Vegas
DONE DEAL: Van Aanholt lands deal with Sparta Rotterdam
DONE DEAL: Van Aanholt lands deal with Sparta RotterdamTribalfootball
Former Chelsea and Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt has landed a new club.

The Dutchman, 34, has signed to the end of the season with Sparta Rotterdam.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Patrick is a player who has proven himself everywhere and has made his mark in international football," said Sparta chief Gerard Nijkamp to the club's website.

"By signing him, we add quality and experience to our group of players.

"We are delighted to welcome him and wish him the best of luck at our club."

 

Mentions
Premier Leaguevan Aanholt PatrickSparta RotterdamCrystal PalaceEredivisieFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle ready to pounce for Palace captain Guehi
Moyes looking at several Premier League roles as he seeks shock return
Palace alerted as Lyon to end Zaha loan