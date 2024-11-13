DONE DEAL: Van Aanholt lands deal with Sparta Rotterdam

Former Chelsea and Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt has landed a new club.

The Dutchman, 34, has signed to the end of the season with Sparta Rotterdam.

"Patrick is a player who has proven himself everywhere and has made his mark in international football," said Sparta chief Gerard Nijkamp to the club's website.

"By signing him, we add quality and experience to our group of players.

"We are delighted to welcome him and wish him the best of luck at our club."