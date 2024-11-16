Textor won't rule out Lyon selling Liverpool target Cherki

Olympique Lyon owner John Textor admits major sales will happen in January.

Lyon need to sell and balance the books under threat of relegation due to financial concerns.

Textor, a shareholder in Crystal Palace, admits six players will leave in January, which could include Liverpool target Rayan Cherki.

The American said, "We have 29 players in the first team. Ideally we would need 23 or 24 players. There are six too many players, some have not left. Pierre Sage must decide which player to field, we have too many players."

On Cherki, he continued: "We lost 15 million euros from his sale but we got a longer-term contract (expires 2026). He is more valuable today than he was this summer. He should stay in January, but it will be his choice, as always in football."