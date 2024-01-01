Tribal Football

van Aanholt Patrick latest - Football player and team news, squad updates, transfer news & rumours

van Aanholt Patrick
DONE DEAL: Van Aanholt lands deal with Sparta Rotterdam

DONE DEAL: Van Aanholt lands deal with Sparta Rotterdam

Most Read
Son surprised by Tottenham contract decision
Galatasaray captain Muslera tells Mourinho to "leave" Turkish football after he "insults" the league
Ten Hag feud with Man Utd players laid bare
REVEALED: Key man behind Kone Man Utd deal
van Aanholt Patrick page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about van Aanholt Patrick - breaking team news, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, contract updates and more. In addition to van Aanholt Patrick news, you can follow updates on top football players (e.g. Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, UEFA Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.