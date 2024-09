Former Nice striker Alexy Bosetti admits he's upset with Neal Maupay.

Maupay played with the Annecy forward at Nice and left Everton this summer for Olympique Marseille.

It's a move that has left Bosetti, who told L'Equipe: "I prefer not to talk about Neal, because I love him too much as a human being.

"He wanted to come back, I'm disappointed, because I would have loved to see him in Nice .

"Seeing him there, I'm disgusted."