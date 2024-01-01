Tribal Football
Most Read
Cassano: Napoli know Osimhen much better than Lukaku
Man Utd set to hold talks with French star this week
Man City clear for mega £350M transfer spend
IT'S DONE: Juventus midfielder Pogba lodges appeal with CAS

Ex-Newcastle striker Ndiwemi: Just watch this Toon youngster go!

Ex-Newcastle striker Ndiwemi: Just watch this Toon youngster go!
Ex-Newcastle striker Ndiwemi: Just watch this Toon youngster go!
Ex-Newcastle striker Ndiwemi: Just watch this Toon youngster go!Action Plus
Former Newcastle team-mate Michael Ndiweni has lavished praise on Lewis Miley.

The youngster made his first team breakthrough under boss Eddie Howe last term.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Now Miley will be hoping to avoid second season syndrome and kick on at St. James’ Park.

"He's terrific," Ndiweni told Chronicle Live. 

"Even against Chelsea and PSG, those were two top performances against huge clubs.

"I've known him for five years and to see his development and see him play against top players put into perspective how good a player he is and how much he has improved. 

He's such a special player and I believe he can make it to the top. He's got such a mature head and the way he plays for such a young player, the only way is up for him."

Mentions
Premier LeagueMiley LewisNdiweni MichaelNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Sao Paulo signing Lewis accepts Newcastle time now over
Livramento praises Newcastle teammate Trippier for his guidance as he takes over role
Capello praises Tonali’s international displays this break as Newcastle receive huge boost