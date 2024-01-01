Ex-Newcastle striker Ndiwemi: Just watch this Toon youngster go!

Former Newcastle team-mate Michael Ndiweni has lavished praise on Lewis Miley.

The youngster made his first team breakthrough under boss Eddie Howe last term.

Now Miley will be hoping to avoid second season syndrome and kick on at St. James’ Park.

"He's terrific," Ndiweni told Chronicle Live.

"Even against Chelsea and PSG, those were two top performances against huge clubs.

"I've known him for five years and to see his development and see him play against top players put into perspective how good a player he is and how much he has improved.

He's such a special player and I believe he can make it to the top. He's got such a mature head and the way he plays for such a young player, the only way is up for him."