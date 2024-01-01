Capello praises Tonali’s international displays this break as Newcastle receive huge boost

Newcastle United are going to get a major boost through a returning first team star.

The Magpies will add more intensity to their midfield after Sandro Tonali is fit to play regularly.

That is the view of Italian managerial legend Fabio Capello, who spoke about the ex-AC Milan star who is now back after a betting ban concluded.

“His return was crucial," Capello told told Gazzetta about Tonali’s international displays this break.

"With him, Frattesi and Ricci, the midfield is more dynamic. We would have needed this midfielder at the Euros because Jorginho lacked the required intensity."

“If the center forward doesn’t score many goals, it’s essential that he’s involved in the attacks and creates space for his team-mates,” he added.

“In this case, if you have wingers who play close to him or central midfielders who are dangerous with late runs, you can overcome the lack of a proper hitman as a center forward.

“(Mateo) Retegui was highly involved on Friday. He didn’t score, but he was crucial to scoring the second goal with the assist for Frattesi and, on other occasions, creating space for his team-mates. Italy deservedly beat France and made no errors.”