Paul Vegas
Ex-Newcastle manager Carver named Lechia Gdansk manager
Former Newcastle United manager John Carver has been named new manager of Lechia Gdansk.

Carver will succeed Szymon Grabowski and is due to take charge of Lechia this week.

The Geordie moves to Lechia to work with former Leeds manager Kevin Blackwell, who is now the Polish club's technical director.

Carver arrives with Lechia currently in the Polish Ekstraklasa relegation zone, five points from safety.

He was part of Steve Clarke's Scotland staff at Euro 2024 before stepping aside at the end of the tournament. 

 

