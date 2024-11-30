Newcastle and Schar confident reaching agreement

There's a confident of Fabian Schar signing new terms with Newcastle United.

ChronicleLive says both parties are keen to continue and there isn't expected to be issues over talks.

"He has been sensational," Magpies boss Eddie Howe said of the 32-year-old on Friday.

"He is integral to what we are doing.

"His use of the ball, technical qualities and how he defends have been very strong strong. He is an important player and we would love to keep him."