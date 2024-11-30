Newcastle eyeing AC Milan defender Thiaw

Tribal Football
Newcastle United are eyeing AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw.

The Athletic says Newcastle are in the market for a new centre-half ahead of the January transfer window.

Thiaw attracted enquiries from Newcastle over the summer.

And the Toon are now ready to try again for the Germany international over the New Year.

Thiaw is viewed at Newcastle as an alternative to Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

 

