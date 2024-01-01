Ex-Newcastle boss Bruce takes Blackpool job

Former Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce is back in the sport.

The veteran former Manchester United centre half has been appointed manager of Blackpool.

Bruce, who is an ex-Magpies, Sunderland and Wigan boss, has signed a two year deal.

Bruce said: “I’m delighted to be back in football and to take charge of this fantastic football club.

“I’d like to thank Simon, Julian and David for giving me this great opportunity.

“I look forward to meeting all of the staff and players in the coming days as we prepare for what we all hope will be an exciting season at Bloomfield Road.”