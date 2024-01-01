Tribal Football
Most Read
Hargreaves excited about Man Utd's "unreal" signing who could make his debut soon
Guler throws wobbler as Real Madrid defeat Betis
Man Utd chiefs identify potential Ten Hag replacement
Emmanuel Petit exclusive: Arsenal MUST go for free agent Rabiot

Ex-Newcastle boss Bruce takes Blackpool job

Ex-Newcastle boss Bruce takes Blackpool job
Ex-Newcastle boss Bruce takes Blackpool job
Ex-Newcastle boss Bruce takes Blackpool jobTribalfootball
Former Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce is back in the sport.

The veteran former Manchester United centre half has been appointed manager of Blackpool.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bruce, who is an ex-Magpies, Sunderland and Wigan boss, has signed a two year deal.

Bruce said: “I’m delighted to be back in football and to take charge of this fantastic football club.

“I’d like to thank Simon, Julian and David for giving me this great opportunity. 

“I look forward to meeting all of the staff and players in the coming days as we prepare for what we all hope will be an exciting season at Bloomfield Road.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueBruce SteveNewcastle UtdBlackpoolManchester UnitedSunderlandWiganLeague OneFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Ex-Juventus midfielder Rabiot retains Prem hope
Chris Turner exclusive: How Fergie transformed Man Utd; my big Sheffield Wednesday regret; today's Prem keepers