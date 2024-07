DONE DEAL: Sheffield Wednesday sign Man Utd striker McNeill

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of Manchester United striker Charlie McNeill.

McNeill has joined the Owls in a permanent transfer.

The 20 year-old was released by United after making one appearance for the first team.

McNeill was tempted away from Manchester City's academy.

The Owls have not disclosed the length of contract he has signed.