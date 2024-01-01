Ex-Man Utd striker Berbatov: Why I would train with defenders

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has explained why he would often train as a defender.

Berbatov spoke to United's youth teamers about his time with the club and his approach to his career.

“Believe it or not, when I trained, from time to time I would go to play as a defender,” he told manutd.com.

“And my teammates were looking at me when I go to play as a defender. Rio (Ferdinand) would say to me ‘Berbs, what are you doing here? Go up there, man.’

“But I played as a defender because I wanted to know how the defender is thinking when he’s defending.”