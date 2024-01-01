Zirkzee explains why he joined Man Utd and not Real Madrid

Joshua Zirkzee has outlined the reasons why he joined Manchester United after he rejected Real Madrid this summer in an emotional interview with the club

The Netherlands international has arrived on the back of a fantastic season with Bologna and at just 21 years old has signed with Manchester United.

The young striker has spoken to the club website and explained why he decided on the club.

"I have a lot of trust and a good feeling about this step. It wasn't a difficult decision. I mean, I love Bologna a lot, but Manchester United just gave me a very, very good feeling.

"I'm confident that what's planned will also happen.

"It's been a rollercoaster, the past few weeks. Some very good experiences and I'm very happy to be here. Obviously, making a transfer to Manchester United is something very positive.

"I just can't wait to get started and continue what I basically did last season. I'm just hoping to improve every day and do the best I can."

The Ducthman can’t wait to pull on the shirt as he spoke passionately about how he wants to get started.

The skilful forward cannot wait to pull on the red shirt and perform at Old Trafford for the first time.

"I'm very happy to be here," he added. "I mean, it's probably the biggest club in the world, so I can't wait to get started and get to know everyone and start this journey. I'm very, very excited.

"I’m going on a short break. Try and relax a little bit and then get back to Manchester and get it going.

"Obviously, it (Old Trafford) is an insane stadium. I can't wait to play in the stadium. Just very, very excited, very motivated."