Man Utd boss Ten Hag explains Zirkzee plans

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has explained why they've signed Joshua Zirkzee.

The striker joined over the weekend from Bologna.

"He is a player who can link up the game," Ten Hag told press in Norway, after the preseason defeat to Rosenborg "Who can be available, hold up the ball, have good ideas, be creative, can dribble, (make) combinations.

"So that's a different type and always what we are looking for, so it gives us more options tactically, which is good because, especially up front, we have many players who can play very direct and they can take a big benefit from his skills."

Ten Hag also said: "I think we showed we can beat the best team in the world on the last occasion of the season.

"So when everyone is fit, we already have a good team and achieve a high level.

"But also we know, in the depth, we need more players. Especially this season, again more games, the new model, the new format of Europe - you'll have more games in a season, more intense games, no winter break, a January that's very condensed.

"You need squad depth. Then it's more and more about survival of the fittest."