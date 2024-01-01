Ex-Man Utd prodigy wants a move away from the club with PAOK interested

Man Utd prodigy wants a move away from the club with PAOK interested

Released Manchester United youngster Shola Shoretire is closing in on a move away from the club.

The winger has failed to make the grade at the Old Trafford club, despite making his debut as a 17-year-old.

Advertisement Advertisement

He is not agreeing to a new deal, which means that he can leave on a free transfer as his contract expired on June 30th.

Per Gazzetta Greece, he is expected in the country on Monday to finalize a move to PAOK.

Shoretire will be hoping that he can reignite his career and showcase the potential that he displayed as a youth player.