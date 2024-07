Ex-Man Utd midfielder Shoretire commits to PAOK

Released Manchester United midfielder Shola Shoretire is set to move to Greece.

Shoretire is a free agent after coming off contract at the end of June. United offered the midfielder new terms, but he has decided to move elsewhere to launch his senior career.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Geordie talent is now in talks to sign with PAOK of Greece.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Shoretire has verbally committed to a PAOK move and will be in Greece this week to ink terms.