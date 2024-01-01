Man Utd forward Greenwood joins Shoretire in early preseason training

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has kicked off his preseason on a local pitch.

After a successful loan with Getafe last season, Greenwood is training on a local pitch as he waits for news about joining United for official preseason.

The Sun says joining him this week was Shola Shoretire.

Shoretire has left United after coming off contract last Sunday, turning down new contract talks in the process.

Interestingly, Greenwood was seen training in a Jamaica shirt. Their FA have expressed interest in capping the forward in recent months.