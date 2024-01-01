Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Man Utd forward Greenwood joins Shoretire in early preseason training

Man Utd forward Greenwood joins Shoretire in early preseason training
Man Utd forward Greenwood joins Shoretire in early preseason training
Man Utd forward Greenwood joins Shoretire in early preseason trainingProfimedia
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has kicked off his preseason on a local pitch.

After a successful loan with Getafe last season, Greenwood is training on a local pitch as he waits for news about joining United for official preseason.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Sun says joining him this week was Shola Shoretire.

Shoretire has left United after coming off contract last Sunday, turning down new contract talks in the process.

Interestingly, Greenwood was seen training in a Jamaica shirt. Their FA have expressed interest in capping the forward in recent months.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGreenwood MasonShoretire SholaManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Lazio president Lotito ponders selling and trying again for Greenwood
Marseille better Lazio offer for Man Utd forward Greenwood
Lazio president Lotito: Greenwood can be a solid reality