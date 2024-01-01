Shoretire closer to Man Utd exit

Manchester United talent Shola Shoretire is set to leave the club this summer.

The Red Devils are willing to let the youngster leave, as he is not in their first team plans.

Shoretire has not featured since Erik ten Hag took over as the club’s head coach two years ago.

Per Manchester World, there is still a small chance that Shoretire will sign a new deal.

United are willing to keep him on the books and see if he can develop in the coming years.

But, Shoretire is said to want regular game time and will not get that at United.