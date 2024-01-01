Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Shoretire closer to Man Utd exit

Shoretire closer to Man Utd exit
Shoretire closer to Man Utd exit
Shoretire closer to Man Utd exitAction Plus
Manchester United talent Shola Shoretire is set to leave the club this summer.

The Red Devils are willing to let the youngster leave, as he is not in their first team plans.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Shoretire has not featured since Erik ten Hag took over as the club’s head coach two years ago.

Per Manchester World, there is still a small chance that Shoretire will sign a new deal.

United are willing to keep him on the books and see if he can develop in the coming years.

But, Shoretire is said to want regular game time and will not get that at United.

Mentions
Premier LeagueShoretire SholaManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd announce departures; new contract offers
Man Utd refuse to drop plans for Everton defender Branthwaite
Atletico Madrid president Cerezo delivers update on futures of Morata, Felix and Hermoso