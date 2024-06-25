Ex-Man Utd player-coach Huddlestone hangs up boots

Former Manchester United and Tottenham midfielder Tom Huddlestone has hung up his boots.
The veteran, who played for England at one stage of his career, was working with United’s Under-21 side.
Huddlestone was the player-coach of the group last season and will now call it quits on playing.
There is no clarity on whether he will stay on as United as a coach or go elsewhere.
He announced his decision in a lengthy and emotional statement on social media.
Huddlestone also played for Derby County, Hull City, and Wolverhampton Wanderers.