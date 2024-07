Man Utd discussing move for Wolves ace Joao Gomes

Manchester United remain interested in Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes.

The young Brazilian has impressed United scouts over the past 12 months.

The Express & Star says in United's search for a new midfield addition, Gomes features high on their shortlist.

They see the youngster as a potential replacement for Casemiro.

Key to the deal is Gomes' Premier League interest, which has some at United favouring him over Benfica whiz Joao Neves.