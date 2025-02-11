Ex-Man Utd pair Ten Hag, Hake discussed at Feyenoord

Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag and assistant Rene Hake are being discussed inside Feyenoord.

Yesterday the Dutch giants announced that coach Brian Priske and Swedish assistant Björn Hamberg would be leaving - just 48 hours before the first-leg of their Champions League round 16 playoff with AC Milan.

Priske took charge of Feyenoord last summer, after leaving Sparta Prague to replace Arne Slot.

Algemeen Dagblad says Ten Hag is one of the candidates being discussed. The 55-year-old is available after being fired by United earlier this season.

Hake is also being linked, but it could also be in combination with Ten Hag.