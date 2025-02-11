Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool boss Slot takes aim at Ten Hag after FA Cup shock at Plymouth
Napoli-owned star Osimhen offered to Newcastle
Sancho sparks outrage after "freedom" comment regarding Man Utd
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League

Ex-Man Utd pair Ten Hag, Hake discussed at Feyenoord

Paul Vegas
Ex-Man Utd pair Ten Hag, Hake discussed at Feyenoord
Ex-Man Utd pair Ten Hag, Hake discussed at FeyenoordAction Plus
Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag and assistant Rene Hake are being discussed inside Feyenoord.

Yesterday the Dutch giants announced that coach Brian Priske and Swedish assistant Björn Hamberg would be leaving - just 48 hours before the first-leg of their Champions League round 16 playoff with AC Milan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Priske took charge of Feyenoord last summer, after leaving Sparta Prague to replace Arne Slot.

Algemeen Dagblad says Ten Hag is one of the candidates being discussed. The 55-year-old is available after being fired by United earlier this season.

Hake is also being linked, but it could also be in combination with Ten Hag.

 

Mentions
Premier LeaguePriske BrianFeyenoordManchester UnitedEredivisieFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd legend Schmeichel urges Eriksen to consider Ajax return
REVEALED: PSV deal for Man Utd defender Malacia includes permanent option
DONE DEAL: PSV snap up Man Utd defender Malacia