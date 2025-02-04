DONE DEAL: PSV snap up Man Utd defender Malacia

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
PSV Eindhoven have signed Manchester United fullback Tyrell Malacia.

The Holland international has joined PSV on-loan for the remainder of the season.

Malacia joined United in 2022 from PSV rivals Feyenoord, but has battled injury for the past 17 months.

The defender has made eight appearances for United this season.

PSV are two points above Ajax at the top of the Eredivisie and meet Juventus in the Champions League round 16  playoff.

