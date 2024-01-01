Chelsea boss Maresca: Sancho no gamble; I don't know what happened with Erik

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says signing Jadon Sancho is no risk.

Sancho has joined Chelsea on-loan from Manchester United with a permanent option set at £25m.

“First of all I don’t consider Jadon a risk because I consider Jadon as a player who can help us,” Maresca said.

“With the way we play he is that kind of player to help us a lot, especially in the last third when we arrive there so many times and need more quality, more patience, more accuracy.

“I love Jadon, I love the players we have. The reason Jadon is here is because I love him, otherwise he would not be here.”

On Sancho's situation at United and relationship with manager Erik ten Hag, Maresca continued: “I don’t have any idea about what happened with Erik.

“I can just judge the player in the weeks he has been with us and he has been perfect.

“We have Jadon, Joao (Felix), these kind of players. Before they joined the club, I had a chat with them, and one of my messages to them was if you come here and don’t work properly then you are not going to play. Before they arrived, the message for them was clear. For Jadon. For Joao.

“But the reason why I’m speaking to you is because I really like you. If you come here in the way that we want, we are happy. But if you come there and don’t work hard, it’s better if you don’t come.”