Ex-Man Utd keeper Taibi tells Onana: Man Utd and Premier League not for you

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Massimo Taibi says Andre Onana needs to consider his future at Old Trafford.

Taibi feels Onana is letting himself down at United and may not suit Premier League football.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told The Sun: “I’d be straight to the point and tell him, ‘Andre, you are one of the best keepers in Europe but in the Premier League, you are under- performing.

"Block out criticism, do some soul-searching, press the reset and go again. And if things don’t change by June, move on’.

“I think subconsciously the United environment isn’t ideal for him and when a marriage is showing cracks, it’s pointless to continue.

“Sometimes things don’t work out at a team and it’s best to go separate ways, which would not be a failure.

"For me he’s a strong goalkeeper who finds himself in a situation where he can’t show his skills because he is not cut out for the English game.

“He’s only suited to the Prem when it comes to his ball-playing ability and structure.”

Taibi added: “Andre’s a better fit for an Italian or French team.

For English football you need a goalkeeper who is more imposing, regularly comes off his line using his fists and with a different saving technique.

“In his place I’d not have left Inter, where he was a big-shot. He made a calculated risk thinking he would slot in seamlessly at Manchester United but it backfired.

“But even though he hasn’t lived up to expectations he remains a top keeper, one of the best in Europe.”