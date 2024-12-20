Inter Milan left-back Dimarco fields Man Utd approach

Inter Milan left-back Federico Dimarco is said to have turned down a move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils have been on the hunt for a left-sided defender, even before the arrival of new boss Ruben Amorim.

Dimarco, who is 27, was seen as someone who could be a first team regular at United.

However, he is said to be very happy at Inter, where he has won the Serie A trophy.

Per Tuttosport, he has told any suitors that he is very satisfied with his present situation.

Inter also turned down United’s proposal, as they want to hold onto the defender.