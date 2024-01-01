REVEALED: Why Genoa passed on De Gea

David de Gea has priced himself out of a move to Genoa, it has been revealed.

After selling Josep Martinez to Inter Milan, Genoa are in the market for a new goalkeeper signing.

Agents for De Gea offered Genoa last week, with the former Manchester United keeper having been a free agent for over 12 months.

However, Genoa management passed on the deal, with Sky Sports reporting De Gea's personal demands proved too rich for the board.

De Gea also has current interest from Saudi Arabia.