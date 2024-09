Ex-Man Utd fullback Telles ends Al Nassr contract

Former Manchester United defender Alex Telles has been released from his contract at Al Nassr.

The Brazil international has seen his deal terminated by mutual consent.

Advertisement Advertisement

Telles is now a free agent and clear to sign for a new club outside the transfer windows.

The defender joined Al Nassr a year ago. He made 38 appearances with three goals and eight assists with the Saudi Pro League club.