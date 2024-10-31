Ex Man Utd Martial scores for AEK Athens in first goal in nearly a year

Former Manchester United forward Anthony Martial netted for AEK Athens in midweek.

The Frenchman scored his first goal in nearly a year, opening the scoring against Aris Salonika.

Martial appeared delighted with the goal and will hope it can kick start his career.

At 28, he still appears to have a lot of time on his side to flourish in European football.

Many United fans were delighted on social media as their ex-player found the net.

The forward left the club as a free agent in the summer as his contract was not renewed.