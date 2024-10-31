Ex-Man Utd forward Martial scores for AEK Athens with first goal in nearly year
Former Manchester United forward Anthony Martial netted for AEK Athens in midweek.
The Frenchman scored his first goal in nearly a year, opening the scoring against Aris Salonika.
Martial appeared delighted with the goal and will hope it can kick start his career.
At 28, he still appears to have a lot of time on his side to flourish in European football.
Many United fans were delighted on social media as their ex-player found the net.
The forward left the club as a free agent in the summer as his contract was not renewed.