Martial makes his AEK Athens debut after 10 months away from pitch

Martial makes his AEK Athens debut after 10 months away from the pitch
Former Manchester United striker Antony Martial finally made his AEK Athens debut.

Martial has finally played a game ten months after the last time he played for United.

The 28-year-old came onto the field last weekend for AEK in a 1-1 draw against PAOK Salonika.

While he did have some nice touches, Martial was a little off the pace and failed to contribute to a goal.

However, the fans were delighted to see him in action and will hope he can continue to appear more often.

