DONE DEAL: Martial completes AEK move

Anthony Martial has completed his move to AEK Athens.

Off contract from Manchester United, Martial passed his medical in Athens on Thursday morning and signed a three-year deal with AEK.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I'm very happy. AEK was a chance for me and I want to give the best of myself to win trophies and bring joy to the fans," Martial said.

The France international, 28, made 317 appearances for United, scoring 90 goals, over his nine years at Old Trafford.

Martial joined United from Monaco in 2015 for £36m - a then world record fee for a teenager.