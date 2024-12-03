Ex-Man Utd defender Jones: Martial was ALWAYS late

Former Manchester United defender Phil Jones spoke about old team-mate Anthony Martial this week.

Jones, who has since gone into coaching, admitting that Martial was a huge talent.

But he did not hold back in his criticism of the now AEK attacker, who often flattered to deceive.

"How long have we got? Anthony Martial. Always late. Yeah, always late. Training, meetings, bus," Jones told SPORTbible.

"Yeah, yeah, yeah (he accumulated lots of fines). I don't think it bothered him too much.

“He'll be up there (among the most fined players in the dressing room)."

Jones retired form the sport in this early 30s due to a series of knee injuries.

