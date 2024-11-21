AEK fans split on ex-Man Utd attacker Martial

Former Manchester United star Antony Martial divided opinion like few others who donned the red shirt.

Now he is doing the same at AEK Athens, with fans not sure whether he is impressive or not doing enough.

The 28-year-old moved to the Greek club as a free agent over the summer, after his deal at United ended.

Martial’s most recent game for AEK has been called "colorless, odorless, and tasteless.”

There are some who believe that he is being judged a little too soon, as he needs more time to get in match shape.

They have been praising his body language, with reporters in Greece stating that he has been putting in the work to improve.

