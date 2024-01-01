Sancho says he is "settling in well" at Chelsea after leaving Man Utd

Chelsea new arrival Jadon Sancho is happy with his adaptation to life at the club.

The Blues brought in the winger from Manchester United on an initial loan deal.

Given they are almost certainly obligated to buy Sancho in the summer, Blues fans will be pleased at his impressive displays since joining.

“I thought I started off a bit slow (against Brighton) but I feel like I grew into the game,” he stated to club media.

“I managed to win the penalty and I got the assist for Cole, so I’m happy to be able to contribute.

“Overall, I was just happy to play at Stamford Bridge for the first time as a Chelsea player. It was a great feeling and I really appreciated the reception I got from the fans.

“It was a great feeling (to get a standing ovation from the fans) and my family and friends were in the crowd for the game, so that made it extra special.

“I’m happy to have been able to assist for goals in recent games, I’m settling in well here and I just want to keep this momentum going and keep being able to assist my team-mates. Or even get a first goal, that would be nice!”