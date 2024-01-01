Tribal Football
Most Read
Weiss says Man City "play the best football in the world" as he returns to former club
Sneijder confused over potential Ten Hag Man Utd departure
Man Utd send new signing Kone to gym
Real Madrid ace Vini Jr snaps at Koke: I've won two, you're bad - that's why I play here

Ex-Man Utd coach McCarthy admits one major Ten Hag criticism

Ex-Man Utd coach McCarthy admits one major Ten Hag criticism
Ex-Man Utd coach McCarthy admits one major Ten Hag criticismAction Plus
Manchester United’s former assistant Benni McCarthy has expressed concerns about Erik ten Hag's lack of visible passion.

This critique comes amid Manchester United's ongoing challenges, highlighted by a recent 3-0 defeat to Tottenham.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ten Hag, who got a contract extension in the summer, is already under huge pressure and may lose his job if United are beaten by FC Porto and Aston Villa this week.

McCarthy told Portuguese outlet ZeroZero: “In modern football, I believe that players want to see a bit more passion in their coach. 

“They need to feel that the coach is with them and willing to fight alongside them.

“Tactically, I feel that Erik is at the top. He lacks a bit of that fire, that passion. That’s where we differ, him and I.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueMcCarthy BenniManchester Unitedten Hag Erik
Related Articles
Brown says Van Nistelrooy could take over Man Utd role if Ten Hag sacked
Man Utd players happy as Ten Hag's future uncertain
Jordan criticizes Neville for language used against Man Utd boss Ten Hag