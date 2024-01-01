Ex-Man Utd coach McCarthy admits one major Ten Hag criticism

Manchester United’s former assistant Benni McCarthy has expressed concerns about Erik ten Hag's lack of visible passion.

This critique comes amid Manchester United's ongoing challenges, highlighted by a recent 3-0 defeat to Tottenham.

Ten Hag, who got a contract extension in the summer, is already under huge pressure and may lose his job if United are beaten by FC Porto and Aston Villa this week.

McCarthy told Portuguese outlet ZeroZero: “In modern football, I believe that players want to see a bit more passion in their coach.

“They need to feel that the coach is with them and willing to fight alongside them.

“Tactically, I feel that Erik is at the top. He lacks a bit of that fire, that passion. That’s where we differ, him and I.”