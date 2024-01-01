Ex-Man Utd boss Solskjaer in talks with "big club"

Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has rejected an approach from the Danish Football Association.

Denmark are seeking a permanent national team coaching appointment after Klaus Hjulmand's departure after the Euros.

Tipsbladet says the Danes have approached Solskjaer, but the Norwegian turned down the approach.

It is said that Solskjaer declined as he is in talks about a return to manegement "with a big club".

Solskjaer has been out of football since his sacking by United in 2021.