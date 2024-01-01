Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd TWICE rejected by Inzaghi
Tottenham fullback Porro: I feel ready to join Real Madrid
Calafiori warns Arsenal pal Trossard ahead of Italy's clash with Belgium
Liverpool reach mega adidas deal as they prepare to leave Nike

Ex-Man Utd boss Solskjaer in talks with "big club"

Ex-Man Utd boss Solskjaer in talks with "big club"
Ex-Man Utd boss Solskjaer in talks with "big club"Action Plus
Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has rejected an approach from the Danish Football Association.

Denmark are seeking a permanent national team coaching appointment after Klaus Hjulmand's departure after the Euros.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Tipsbladet says the Danes have approached Solskjaer, but the Norwegian turned down the approach.

It is said that Solskjaer declined as he is in talks about a return to manegement "with a big club".

Solskjaer has been out of football since his sacking by United in 2021.

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester UnitedSolskjaer Ole GunnarFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Macarthur FC hit with FIFA transfer ban over Man Utd legend action
Barcelona watching ex-Man Utd fullback Carreras at Benfica
Ex-Inter Milan defender Paganin: Inzaghi must be careful about Man Utd option