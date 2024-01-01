Ex-Inter Milan defender Paganin: Inzaghi must be careful about Man Utd option

Former Inter Milan defender Antonio Paganin says Manchester United's interest in Simone Inzaghi simply confirms the work he's doing with the Nerazzurrri.

It's emerged that Inzaghi has twice turned down United in a matter of months this year. First over the summer, then in September.

Paganin told Radio TMW: "For him it is a huge sign of respect, if we also think about a year and a half ago when he was on the grill, before the Champions League final. Now it seems like the world has turned upside down.

"Well done Inzaghi, who has put himself on the line and brought innovations to Inter. I have doubts about his adaptation to the English world. Bringing the three-man system to a world that always plays with four at the back, I don't know if it could work.

"If he wins the Scudetto or the Champions League, should he say goodbye at the end of the year? The Premier League is the football university, it's true, but if we think that you have to go to Manchester, which is not among the elite of teams fighting for the championship, I think it would be complicated.

"He would have nothing to lose, but for me he would clash with a culture that is different, tactically speaking."