Macarthur FC hit with FIFA transfer ban over Man Utd legend action

Macarthur FC hit with a FIFA transfer ban this week after being taken to court
Australian side Macarthur FC have been hit with a FIFA transfer ban this week.

The team are being asked to pay former head coach Dwight Yorke more than £100,000 in compensation.

The ex-Manchester United forward took Macarthur FC to court and has been successful.

In a statement, Macarthur said: "The club is not concerned of the immediate effect of FIFA's decision and is exploring further legal avenues available. The club is confident the matter will be resolved between now and January 2025. The club will be making no further comment on the matter."

Chief executive Sam Krslovic also told AAP: "This transfer ban is a non-event. We're in the process of resolving this issue by the start of the January transfer window. The club is currently exploring its legal options in regards to defamation following stories and interviews which have stemmed from the event."

Yorke, meanwhile, said in a statement: "I have maintained dignity throughout this and will continue to do so. FIFA and CAS have found in my favour. As of now, I'm awaiting my settlement. I wish the players, the supporters and the club all the best."

