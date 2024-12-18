Ex-Man Utd boss Solskjaer: Amad's talent was always there

Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is delighted seeing Amad Diallo proving his potential.

Amad is being celebrated this week after proving the matchwinner at Manchester City on Sunday.

Solskjaer worked with Amad at United and he told Manchester United's Scandinavia Supporter Club on Monday: "Amad is a great boy who deserves what he is experiencing now.

"He always worked hard and waited for the opportunity. He has become stronger, faster and his talent was always clear."

United manager Ruben Amorim has also said: "I don’t want to talk about just Amad.

"A lot of players here are improving, are working hard, are suffering, and that is a good thing when you suffer.

"Amad is in a good moment. Erik (ten Hag) brought Amad to the first team, Ruud (van Nistelrooy) did a great job and we continued with the good moment of Amad and Amad did a great job.

"Now let's be careful with Amad, don’t make the same mistakes we made in the past with the younger guys. Let's push him down a little bit, praise him, but the next game is a new story."

