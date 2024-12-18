Garnacho, Amad make clear stand in Man Utd leaks probe

Manchester United are not happy at reports that Alejandro Garnacho or Amad Diallo could be leaking team sheets.

The club are not pleased at how the media and fans have taken to this story in recent days.

United’s team against Manchester City on Sunday was leaked a day earlier, much to coach Ruben Amorim’s anger.

However, The Mail states that both players have denied being the source of the leaks.

United believe that it is much more likely to be someone from a player’s entourage, such as an agent or friend.

The club are hoping the matter can be resolved internally, with players set to be warned about sharing too much information with agents, friends, and family.

