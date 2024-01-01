Ex-Man Utd attacker Martial wanted by Italian giant in SHOCK move

Tribal Football
Former Manchester United and current free agent striker Anthony Martial could be on the move.

The Frenchman has been without a club since he was let go by United in the summer.

Martial is now being linked to Europa League winners Atalanta in the Italian Serie A.

Per Sky Sports, Martial is on the club’s list of players to target as an emergency forward signing.

Atalanta have been left reeling with the news that striker Gianluca Scamacca could be out for the season.

Scamacca sustained a serious knee injury in a preseason friendly against Parma.

