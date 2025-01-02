Ex-Man City captain Fernandinho announces Athletico Paranaense

Former Manchester City captain Fernandinho has announced he's leaving Athletico Paranaense.

Now 39, the midfielder has posted a message to social media confirming the decision. However, Fernandinho hasn't indicated whether he will play on this new Brasileiro Serie A season.

Fernandinho stated: “When I came home after many years, I was welcomed with open arms.

"Every time I put on the Athlético shirt, I was greeted with love and respect by all the fans. I will carry it with me forever.

"The time has come for me to take a new path."