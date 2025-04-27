Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Ex-Mainz teammate Tanjga: Klopp has big Real Madrid wish
Ex-Mainz teammate Tanjga: Klopp has big Real Madrid wish
Jurgen Klopp covets the Real Madrid job, it has been revealed.

That's according to good friend and Vojvodina coach Miroslav Tanjga. The pair played together for three seasons at Mainz.

Tanjga, 60, told Mozzart Sport: “What Klopp told me when he left Liverpool was that he had two wishes: to be coach of the national team and of Real Madrid. I don’t know if either of them will come true.

"He's certainly one of the candidates for the Real Madrid job, but for now, this is all pure speculation. I also know that he never saw himself as the manager of any other English team except Liverpool. He doesn't want to go to Serie A or France, and at some point, I think he'll become the German national team coach."

 

Recent talks

Tanjga admits he's recently spoken to Klopp since the German was named Red Bull global football director.

He added, "We've talked, but he's currently a Red Bull director, so he deals with clubs in that group around the world and doesn't think too much about coaching.

"Whether he'll get bored and return to the dugout, he himself doesn't know yet."

