Klopp's agent confirms he will not take the Real Madrid role once Ancelotti leaves

Jurgen Klopp's agent confirms he is fully focused on his Red Bull role despite links to Real Madrid and Brazil.

Klopp became Red Bull's Head of Global Soccer earlier this year which represents his first job since leaving Liverpool last summer.Klopp has been linked with a host of jobs over the past few months, including the Madrid job as manager Carlo Ancelotti continues to struggle this season.

His agent Marc Kosicke has now spoken out to Sky in Germany about Klopp and how he has no interest in leaving his current role.

"Jürgen is very happy with his new role as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull. He’s fully focused and happy there."

Ancelotti is expected to leave at the end of the season whilst Brazil are reportedly still on the lookout for a new manager. As the season comes to a close and the World Cup draws closer Klopp may be tempted to get himself back in the dugout in one of two roles which are seen as some of the biggest positions in world football.

Klopp has also spoken out on his future recently on Instagram and reaffirmed that a managerial job is not coming anytime soon.

"A few months ago I said I don't see myself on the sidelines any more and that is still the case. But I still love football, I still love working and Red Bull gives me the perfect platform for that."