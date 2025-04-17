Klopp is "increasingly worn out" by Red Bull role as he eyes Real Madrid and Brazil

Former Liverpool manager and now Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull Jurgen Klopp is reportedly tired of his new role as he eyes two managerial possibiities.

After an incredibly successful nine-year stint at Liverpool that saw him clinch the Premier League, Champions League and several domestic cup victories, Klopp left the club to venture outside of management and joined Red Bull. However, UOL reports that the 57-year-old is becoming “increasingly worn out” by the new role and he could return to management.

Klopp agreed a 5 year deal with Red Bull in January but reports suggest that he would leave his position for two destinations which are the Brazilian national side and Real Madrid. Current Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti is on the Brazilian FA's shortlist to replace the recently dismissed Dorival Junior.

This could mean Klopp may step into the Madrid role, especially now the club have been ruthlessly knocked out by Arsenal in the Champions League. Klopp has been out of management since leaving Liverpool at the end of last season but knows exactly how to manage a top side and lead them to trophies. If the German is tired of his role at Red Bull and Ancellotti leaves then he may be the favourite to take over ahead of the new season.

Klopp spoke about his role on Instagram and how it gives him a level of freedom that management does not offer which appealed to him once he left Liverpool.

“A few months ago I said I don't see myself on the sidelines any more and that is still the case. But I still love football, I still love working and Red Bull gives me the perfect platform for that.”